Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

