Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. Comcast has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

