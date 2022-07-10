Conflux Network One Day Volume Hits $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,865.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.45 or 0.05604747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00249857 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00589110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00510362 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

