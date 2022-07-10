Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) vs. Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Critical Survey

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Global-e Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.22%. Global-e Online has a consensus target price of $42.44, suggesting a potential upside of 67.43%. Given Global-e Online’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Global-e Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million 2.78 $109.00 million N/A N/A Global-e Online $245.27 million 14.70 -$74.93 million ($0.94) -26.97

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions N/A 17.19% 7.22% Global-e Online -46.02% -0.18% -0.16%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Global-e Online on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

