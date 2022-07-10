Contrasting Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59% Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00%

This table compares Nextdoor and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 7.77 -$95.32 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.17 $49.65 million $0.16 47.13

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nextdoor and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 96.38%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 74.40%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Nextdoor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

