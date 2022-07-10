Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 291.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

