Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 236.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $52.06 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

