Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Chemours comprises about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

