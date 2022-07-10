Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 51,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE:CLS opened at $9.78 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.