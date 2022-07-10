Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in DXC Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

