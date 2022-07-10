Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,779 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in PlayAGS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

PlayAGS stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.72.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

