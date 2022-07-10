Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after buying an additional 257,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,577,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

