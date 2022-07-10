Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells $1,712,942.26 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Thuan Pham sold 171 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $2,761.65.

NYSE CPNG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

