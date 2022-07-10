Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE CUZ opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 224,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 112,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 88,324 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.