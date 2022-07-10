Cowen Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.53.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $179.10 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.