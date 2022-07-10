Credits Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $46,085.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.