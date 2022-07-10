Critical Survey: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) vs. Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 19.89%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.97% 2.13% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.77 -$64.76 million ($1.08) -2.66 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Irish Residential Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchid Island Capital.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.