CryptoBlades Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00008201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00135625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,650 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.