Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

