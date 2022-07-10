CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTMX. Piper Sandler cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 473,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

