CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Barclays

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

