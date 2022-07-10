Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Upgraded to Hold by Macquarie

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Macquarie upgraded shares of Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNFGet Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Macquarie currently has $0.10 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dacian Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS:DCCNF opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. Dacian Gold has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.25.

Dacian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

