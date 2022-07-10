Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Upgraded to Hold by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Macquarie currently has $0.10 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dacian Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS:DCCNF opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. Dacian Gold has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.25.

Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

