DAD Price Hits $0.0487 (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,564 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

