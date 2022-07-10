Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.13) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

BN opened at €53.59 ($55.82) on Wednesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($75.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

