DAOstack (GEN) Trading 161.5% Higher This Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 128.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 161.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $823,259.67 and $237.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,066.78 or 0.99794580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00041450 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

