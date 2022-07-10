DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $124,145.81 and $10.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001962 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

