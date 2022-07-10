Dash Market Capitalization Hits $487.04 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $45.04 or 0.00216927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $487.04 million and $73.88 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00640219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,812,772 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.