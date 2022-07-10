DeGate (DG) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

DeGate (DG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $9.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00132708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.