Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Delek US has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Delek US has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Delek US to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE DK opened at $23.75 on Friday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

