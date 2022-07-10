DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Shares of DNZOY opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

