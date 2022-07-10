Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 57,766 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.