Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Masco worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

