Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

