Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 314,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $10,958,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

