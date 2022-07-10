Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX opened at $238.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.