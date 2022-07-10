Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

