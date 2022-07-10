Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $25,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFC stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

