Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.