Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €47.30

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($46.67) to €47.30 ($49.27) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($50.52) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

