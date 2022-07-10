Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 472

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.45) to GBX 472 ($5.72) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.87.

BP stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

