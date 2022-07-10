Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $984.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $238,628.73 and approximately $984.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

