DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Lake Street Capital

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

