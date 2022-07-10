Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $188,905.53

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $188,905.53 and approximately $1,416.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008790 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00218798 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

