DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $54.19 million and $1.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00218474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016659 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00470256 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

