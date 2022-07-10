Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $328.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $89,344.40 and approximately $328.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,734.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.87 or 0.05598864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00249967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00618311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00072270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00511984 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,173,341 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

