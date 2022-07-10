Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 15.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,740,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,685,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $40.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

