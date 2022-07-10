Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

