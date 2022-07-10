Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.0% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $61,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

KHC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

