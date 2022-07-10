Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 35.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 22.7% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,324,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,961,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

