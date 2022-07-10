Don-key (DON) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Don-key (DON) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $926,524.51 and $95,748.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00255442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002225 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

